THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION’S RESOLUTION COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 19TH AT 5 IN THE SECOND FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MEETING WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY SEPTEMBER 11TH. THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.
Lawrence County Commission's Resolution Committee to Meet September 19th
-
- Updated
Latest News
- USDA Commodities to be Distributed in Lawrence County
- Lawrenceburg Parks and Rec Department Announces Men's Basketball League Meeting
- Maury County Fire Academy Accepting Recruits
- City Property Tax Notices in the Mail
- Columbia Police Investigate Domestic Incident that Results in Death
- TDEC Announces Grant Winners
- Food Bank of North Alabama Distributing Free Food on Thursday
- Lawrence County Board of Education to Meet in Special Session
Currently in Lawrenceburg
78°
80° / 65°
6 PM
76°
7 PM
72°
8 PM
69°
9 PM
67°
10 PM
65°
Most Popular
Articles
- Death Investigation Underway in Colbert County
- Suspect Arrested on Monday in Muscle Shoals
- Motor Vehicle Crash Thursday Night on Prosser Road
- THP Announces Giles and Lawrence Safety Checkpoints for September 15, 22
- Grants Available Through Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council
- Motor Vehicle Accident Monday in Maury County
- Mobile Home Fire in Ethridge
- Tennessee Milk Logo Design Contest Winner Announced
- Barricaded Subject Surrenders to Law Enforcement Saturday in Lawrenceburg
- Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash Over the Weekend in Lawrence County
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.