THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION'S RESOLUTION COMMITTEE MEETING WILL BE TUESDAY, MAY 10TH AT 5 P.M. THE RESOLUTION MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE SECOND-FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.
Lawrence County Commission's Resolution Committee to Meet Tuesday May 10th
Latest News
- National Day of Prayer is Thursday - From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive TR Williams
- Michelle Ann Allen
- Kaleb Taylor Johnson
- Doggett Secures 1 M in State Funding to Expand availability of Adult Size Changing Tables
- County Fire Departments Receive Funding from County
- City of Columbia Unveil Historical Marker on Saturday
- Lawrence County Commission's Resolution Committee to Meet Tuesday May 10th
- James Boles, Jr
Currently in Lawrenceburg
64°
Mostly Cloudy
81° / 64°
10 PM
65°
11 PM
65°
12 AM
67°
1 AM
66°
2 AM
65°
Most Popular
Articles
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Roadside Safety Checkpoint in Wayne County
- Lawrenceburg Police Officer Involved in Motor Vehicle Accident
- Roadside Safety Checkpoints Friday in Bedford and Maury Counties
- Giles County Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud and Theft of Services
- Residential Structure Fire Investigation in Columbia
- US Marshal Service Announces Reward for Missing Inmate, Warrant Issued for Corrections Officer
- Florence Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Wanted Person
- Subject Identified in Lawrence County
- Wayne County Special Called Meeting
- Henry Killen, Jr.
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.