THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION'S UTILITY COMMITTEE MEETING WILL BE THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3RD AT 5 P.M. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE SECOND-FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.
Lawrence County Commission's Utility Committee Meeting - February 3rd
Thomas Franklin Richardson
William Holden
Jose Antonio "Tony" Nunez
Thomas Edward White
Mid Tennessee Communities Selected for CDBG Funds
Vehicle Stolen Early Monday Morning in Lawrence County
Lawrence County Commission to Meet this Evening
Articles
Lawrence County Native Named Miss Teen Alabama
From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive - TR Williams
Robert Lee Smith
Clinten Wade Johnson
Danny Ray Olive, Sr.
Updated Cases of COVID in Tennessee
Five People Suffered Hypothermia Following Early Morning Rescue
Loretto Man to Serve 40 Years for Rape of a Child
Dorothy Lee Harris Glass
Giles County Man Killed In Early Saturday Traffic Crash; Alabama Man Charged
