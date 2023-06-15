THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION'S UTILITY COMMITTEE WILL MEET TUESDAY, JUNE 20 AT 5 P.M. IN THE SECOND-FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING. THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.
Latest News
- Keshia Suratt
- Lewis County Awarded Grant for Construction Projects
- Lauderdale County Drug Arrest
- Lawrence County Commission's Utility Committee to Meet
- Giles County Arrest
- Lawrence County Board of Education Meetings
- Lawrence County UT Extension Working on Printed Law Co Directory
- Thomas Wayne Mattox
Currently in Lawrenceburg
64°
Mostly Cloudy
82° / 64°
3 AM
64°
4 AM
64°
5 AM
63°
6 AM
64°
7 AM
66°
Most Popular
Articles
- One Injured in MVA Monday Night in Lawrenceburg
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help
- Investigation Ongoing in Shelbyville
- Work Release Inmate Escapes and Is Captured in Lauderdale County
- Sandra Lynn Davis and Robert Edward Davis
- THP Roadside Checkpoints Scheduled for Friday
- James Lee Prince
- Lawrence County Democratic Pary to Hold Reorganization Convention
- City of Lawrenceburg Offices Closed on Juneteenth
- Casey White Sentenced to Life
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.