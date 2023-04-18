NEWS

A LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S CORRECTION OFFICER SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES AFTER BEING STABBED BY A METAL OBJECT MONDAY WHILE TRANSPORTING A PRISONER FROM COURT. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED AROUND 2:30 PM. THE PRISONER, IDENTIFIED AS JAQUAN JEROME BERRY, IS ACCUSED OF HIDING A PIECE OF METAL ON HIS PERSON AND THEN WENT AFTER THE CORRECTIONS OFFICERS IN THE HALLWAY AS THEY WERE LEAVING. THE OFFICER WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL WITH NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES. BERRY IS SERVING TIME IN THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL ON SHOPLIFTING AND AGGRAVATED ROBBERY CHARGES. GILES COUNTY ALSO HAS A HOLD ON BERRY FOR AN AGGRAVATED RAPE CHARGE. BERRY NOW FACES ADDITIONAL CHARGES.

