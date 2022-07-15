NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COUNCIL OF COMMUNITY CLUBS WILL BE HAVING THEIR ANNUAL ENHANCED PICNIC THIS EVENING STARTING AT 4 PM AT ROTARY PARK IN THE BACK GYM. CHILDREN GAMES WILL START AT 4PM, OUR MEAL STARTS AT 5PM AND OUR AUCTION STARTS AT 6PM. THERE WILL ALSO BE SEVERAL GREAT HOMEMADE CAKES TO BE AUCTIONED OFF ALSO.  EVERYONE'S INVITED TO COME OUT AND JOIN IN THE FUN!!

