A DEPUTY WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ENDED UP IN THE ER AFTER INVESTIGATING SOME DRUGS FOUND ON THE ROADWAY OVER THE WEEKEND. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, A DEPUTY WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WAS DISPATCHED SUNDAY IN THE AREA OF ADAMS ROAD. A SMALL PLASTIC LOCK TOP BOTTLE ALONG WITH 3 MARIJUANA BUDS, 4 ROACHES, 1 PIPE AND 2 ROLLING PAPERS WAS LOCATED. THE BOTTLE APPEARED TO BE ONE THAT IS NORMALLY ASSOCIATED WITH DIABETICS, AND AFTER THE DEPUTY OPENED THE LID, A STRONG CHEMICAL ODOR EMITTED IN THE AIR. THE DEPUTY’S THROAT BEGAN TO BURN, HE BEGAN TO COUGH AND WAS HAVING LABORED BREATHING. HE DROVE HIMSELF TO THE ER WHERE HE WAS TREATED AND RELEASED.
Lawrence County Deputy Treated in ER after Locating Drugs on Roadway
