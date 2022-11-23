THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION WILL MEET MONDAY TO CERTIFY THE NOVEMBER 8TH ELECTION, REVIEW QUARTERLY VOTER REGISTRATIONS AND DISCUSS THE NEW MICROVOTE INFINITY VVPT VOTING MACHINE. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ELECTION OFFICE LOCATED AT 219 CENTENNIAL BLVD IN LAWRENCEBURG.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
44°
Partly Cloudy
65° / 31°
9 PM
45°
10 PM
44°
11 PM
43°
12 AM
41°
1 AM
42°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrenceburg shooting incident investigation
- One Arrested Following Summertown Shooting
- Lawrence County Deputy Treated in ER after Locating Drugs on Roadway
- Summertown Man Faces Drug Charges
- Structure Fire Destroys Outbuilding - Garage in Lawrence County
- Counseling Available Following Shooting Incident at Hinie's
- LCSO Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Trailer
- Lawrence County Investigates Thefts
- A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims a Life in Lawrence County
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help in Identifying Subjects
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.