vote

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION WILL MEET MONDAY TO CERTIFY THE NOVEMBER 8TH ELECTION, REVIEW QUARTERLY VOTER REGISTRATIONS AND DISCUSS THE NEW MICROVOTE INFINITY VVPT VOTING MACHINE. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ELECTION OFFICE LOCATED AT 219 CENTENNIAL BLVD IN LAWRENCEBURG.

Recommended for you