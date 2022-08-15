vote

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION WILL MEET THURSDAY, AUGUST 18TH, 2022 AT 10:00 A.M. TO CERTIFY THE AUGUST 4TH ELECTION AND DISCUSS THE UPCOMING NOVEMBER 8TH GENERAL ELECTION, LAWRENCEBURG CITY, ETHRIDGE CITY AND ST. JOSEPH CITY ELECTIONS. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD AT THE ELECTION OFFICE LOCATED AT 219 CENTENNIAL BLVD.

