THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION IS SCHEDULE TO MEET THURSDAY AT 10 TO REVIEW THE QUALIFYING PETITIONS FOR THE MAY 3RD REPUBLICAN PRIMARY, LOCK THE ABSENTEE/PROVISIONAL BALLOT BOXES AND DISCUSS EARLY VOTING FOR THE MAY 3, 2022 ELECTION. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD AT THE ELECTION OFFICE LOCATED AT 219 CENTENNIAL BLVD.
