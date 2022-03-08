vote

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION IS SCHEDULE TO MEET THURSDAY AT 10 TO REVIEW THE QUALIFYING PETITIONS FOR THE MAY 3RD REPUBLICAN PRIMARY, LOCK THE ABSENTEE/PROVISIONAL BALLOT BOXES AND DISCUSS EARLY VOTING FOR THE MAY 3, 2022 ELECTION. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD AT THE ELECTION OFFICE LOCATED AT 219 CENTENNIAL BLVD.

Recommended for you