THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET THURSDAY TO REVIEW THE QUARTERLY VOTER REGISTRATIONS AND ANY OTHER ELECTION BUSINESS THAT NEEDS TO BE DISCUSSED. THE MEETING IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN AT 10 AND WILL BE HELD IN AT THE ELECTION OFFICE LOCATED AT 219 CENTENNIAL BOULEVARD.
