THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET TUESDAY AT 4:15 TO REVIEW THE QUARTERLY VOTER REGISTRATIONS AND TO DISCUSS THE UPCOMING MARCH 5TH ELECTION. THE COMMISSION WILL ALSO DISCUSS ANY OTHER BUSINESS THAT NEEDS TO BE DISCUSSED. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD AT THE ELECTION OFFICE LOCATED AT 219 CENTENNIAL BOULEVARD.
