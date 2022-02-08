THE LAWERENCE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET THURSDAY FEBRUARY 10TH TO REVIEW QUALIFYING PETITONS FOR THE LORETTO CITY ELECTIONTO BE HELD APRIL 26TH, PRECINCT LOCATION CHANGES AND OTHER ELECTION BUSINESS BROUGH BEFORE THE COMMISSION. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 10 AND WILL BE HELD AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION OFFICE LOCATE AT 219 CENTENNIAL BOULEVARD.
