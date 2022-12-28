LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR FULL TIME AND PART TIME/PRN AEMTS, PARAMEDICS AND CRITICAL CARE PARAMEDICS. STARTING PAY IS 19 DOLLARS AN HOUR FOR AEMT AND 22 DOLLARS AN HOUR FOR PARADMEDIC. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-762-3566.
