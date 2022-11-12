LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITIONS OF FULL TIME AND PART TIME A-EMT, PARAMEDIC OR CRITICAL CARE PARAMEDIC. FOR JOB DESCRIPTIONS AND BENEFIT INFORMATION, CALL 931-762-3566.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
34°
Cloudy
39° / 34°
6 PM
33°
7 PM
31°
8 PM
30°
9 PM
32°
10 PM
31°
Most Popular
Articles
- A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims a Life in Lawrence County
- Lawrenceburg Police Investigating Storage Unit Thefts
- THP to conduct roadside checkpoints over holiday
- Florence Police Department Seeks Public Help in Locating Wanted Person
- Suspect Accused of Threatening Law Enforcement Arrested
- Lawrence County Fire Rescue Responds to Structure Fire Over the Weekend
- THP Roadside Checkpoints
- City of Columbia Christmas Parade
- Columbia Parks and Recreation earns award
- November 8th Local Election Results (Unofficial)
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.