NEWS

LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS LEADERS JOINED REPRESENTATIVES OF LOCAL AIR EVAC LAWRENCEBURG BASE MEMBERS AND EMS AGENCIES FROM ACROSS THE STATE ON MONDAY IN NASHVILLE FOR EMS DAY ON THE HILL. LOCAL EMS OFFICIALS HAD THE OPPORTUNITY TO SPEAK WITH LOCAL REPRESENTATIVES KIP CAPLEY AND CLAY DOGGETT, ALONG WITH SENATOR PAGE WALLEY, AND OTHER STATE LEGISLATORS REGARDING BILLS THAT WOULD POSITIVELY IMPACT EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES INCLUDING ADDITIONAL FUNDING OPTIONS AND POLICIES THAT COULD ASSIST IN RECRUITING AND RETAINING RESPONDERS.

