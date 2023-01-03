LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS SAW AN INCREASE IN CALLS FOR SERVICE ALONG WITH TRANSPORTS IN DECEMBER ACCORDING TO THEIR MONTLY SERVICE REPORT FOR THE MONTH. DURING THE MONTH OF DECEMBER EMS HAD A TOTAL OF 583 REQUESTS WHICH IS UP FROM 511 IN NOVEMBER AND A TOTAL OF 396 PATIENTS TRANSPORTED WHICH IS UP FROM 357 PATIENTS IN NOVEMBER. EMS ALSO RESPONDED TO 50 PUBLIC ASSIST CALLS, HAD 49 REFUSAL OF TRANSPORT CALLS AND 16 FIRE STANDBY, LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSISTANCE AND MUTAL AID REQUESTS. ALSO, DURING THE MONTH EMS RESPONDERS COMPLETED IN SERVICE EDUCATION FOCUSING ON PEDIATRIC FEVER, SEIZURES, AND POISONING EMERGENCIES.
