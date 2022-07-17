LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR A FULL TIME CRITICAL CARE PARAMEDIC, PARAMEDIC, OR A-E-M-T. LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS IS THE SOLE 911 EMS PROVIDER FOR LAWRENCE COUNTY AND OFFERS COMPETITVE WAGES, BENEFITS, AND PAID TIME OFF. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-762-3566.
Lawrence County EMS Now Accepting Applications for Full Time Positions
Latest News
- Virtual Volunteer Tennessee Quarterly Business Meeting
- Glow In the Park and Back to School Dash Fun Run Registration Now Open
- Here's The Beef Festival
- Lawrence County Commission's Facilities/Public Safety and Budget Committee Joint Meeting Scheduled for July
- Lawrence County EMS Now Accepting Applications for Full Time Positions
- Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday Weekend
- Millie Raylyn Nichols
- Active Shooter Safety Seminar Hosted by Franklin Police Department
Currently in Lawrenceburg
82°
Mostly Cloudy
90° / 74°
12 AM
81°
1 AM
80°
2 AM
79°
3 AM
76°
4 AM
76°
Most Popular
Articles
- Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday Weekend
- Todd Daniels Trial Continues in Lawrence County
- Colbert County Drug Bust
- Body Discovered During Late Night Fire in Columbia
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Theft
- Bodies Exhumed in Giles County
- Road Closure for Friday in Lawrenceburg
- Lawrenceburg Police Investigating Storage Unit Theft
- Lauderdale County Man Indicted on Child Abuse Charges
- Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.