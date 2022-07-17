Lawrence County EMS Logo

LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR A FULL TIME CRITICAL CARE PARAMEDIC, PARAMEDIC, OR A-E-M-T. LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS IS THE SOLE 911 EMS PROVIDER FOR LAWRENCE COUNTY AND OFFERS COMPETITVE WAGES, BENEFITS, AND PAID TIME OFF.  FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-762-3566.

Recommended for you