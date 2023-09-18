Earlier this month, Lawrence County EMS was recognized by the American College of Cardiology as an EMS Partner In Care organization. The EMS Partner In Care accreditation recognition is designated for EMS services who have a close and healthy working relationship with an ACC Chest Pain Accredited medical facility. LCEMS is proud to have a great working relationship with Southern Tennessee Regional Health System – Lawrenceburg, who successfully completed their recent reaccreditation as a Chest Pain Center. LCEMS is proud to offer exceptional pre-hospital cardiac care to the citizens and visitors of Lawrence County. This recognition from the American College of Cardiology spotlights the distinguished cardiac care clinical practices of our EMS responders. LCEMS is dedicated to providing state of the art care and continuously evaluating patient care protocols as part of our commitment to reducing cardiovascular disease morbidity and mortality. In addition to state of the art cardiac care protocols, LCEMS also encourages the public to be trained in lifesaving skills, such as CPR and AED use. Over 350,000 individuals experience out of hospital cardiac arrest each year. During those incidents, the patient’s chance of survival decreased by 10-15% each minute CPR is not administered. Lawrence County EMS offers a variety of CPR courses, including familiarization classes, certifications for the general public, and BLS courses for healthcare providers. If you are interested in learning lifesaving skills, contact us to discuss course options by calling 931-762-3566 or emailing kwatkins@lawcotn.org
