NEWS

LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS EXPERIENCED AN OVER 40 PERCENT INCREASE IN REQUESTS DURING MARCH COMPARED TO FEBRUARY. ACCORDING TO THEIR MONTLY SERVICE REPORT FOR THE MONTH. DURING THE MONTH OF MARCH EMS HAD A TOTAL OF 597 REQUESTS AND A TOTAL OF 418 PATIENTS TRANSPORTED. EMS ALSO RESPONDED TO 63 PUBLIC ASSIST CALLS, HAD 55 REFUSAL OF TRANSPORT CALLS AND 11 FIRE STANDBY, LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSISTANCE AND MUTAL AID REQUESTS. ALSO, DURING THE MONTH LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS CONTINUED THEIR PUBLIC EDUCATION PROGRAMS WITH 6 SEPARATE EVENTS TRAINING OVER 150 INDIVIDUALS IN LIFE SAVING SKILLS RELATED TO CPR, BLEEDING CONTROL AND OPIOID OVERDOSES.  

