County Executive-Elect David A. Morgan thanks and
commends outgoing Lawrence County Officials for their service. These officials
include: County Executive T.R. Williams (8 Years), Circuit Court Clerk Debbie Riddle
(34 Years), Circuit Court Deputy Clerk Mary Hodge (23 Years), Road Superintendent
Donnie Joe Brown (24 Years), County Clerk Chuck Kizer (20 Years), and General
Sessions Judge Patricia McGuire (18 Years).
In addition to the above positions, many County Commissioners will depart at the
end of their terms. These commissioners include:
Commissioner Russ Brewer (8 Years)
Commissioner Larry Glass (8 Years Commissioner / 43 Years EMS)
Commissioner Alanna Harris (8 Years)
Commissioner & Chairman Pro-Tempore Chris Jackson (16 Years)
Commissioner Nathan Keeton (8 Years)
Commissioner Shane Litrell (4 Years)
Commissioner Bert Spearman (12 Years)
Commissioner Aaron Story (8 Years)
County Executive-Elect Morgan stated, “These individuals have done a phenomenal
job in their positions over the past years. Each has served Lawrence County with
dignity and integrity, and I commend and thank each for their service to our county.”
The County-Executive Elect continued adding, “I would especially like to thank
County Executive T.R. Williams for serving this county for the past eight years. As I
enter into the office of County Executive, I hope to leave the impact that Mr. Williams
is leaving when my tenure as County Executive comes to an end.”
