THE LAWRENCE COUNTY EXTENSION OFFICE WILL BE OFFERING PRESSURE CANNER GAUGE TESTING FREE OF CHARGE AT THE EXTENSION OFFICE IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE DIAL TYPE GAUGES ON PRESSURE CANNERS NEED TO BE TESTED ANNUALLY FOR THEIR ACCURACY AS WELL AS NEW GAUGES THAT ARE PURCHASED. THIS TESTING ONLY TAKES A FEW MINUTES AND ALL YOU NEED TO BRING IS THE LID TO YOUR CANNER WITH THE GAUGE (OR JUST THE GAUGE IF YOU HAVE A NEW ONE). CALL STACY AT LAWRENCE COUNTY EXTENSION OFFICE AT 931-762-5506.

