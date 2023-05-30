LAWRENCE COUNTY FCE CULTURE ARTS EVENT WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SENIOR CENTER FROM 11 TO 3. RIBBONS AND AWARDS WILL BE GIVEN FOR PROJECTS FROM LAST YEAR AND ALSO A VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD VOTED ON BY THE PUBLIC. COME BY AND VOTED AND REGISTER FOR DOOR PRIZES.
Lawrence County FCE Culture Arts Event to be Held Friday
