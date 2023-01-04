LAWRENCE COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE RELEASED THEIR YEARLY STATS FOR THE YEAR 2022. LAST YEAR LOCAL VOLUNTEERS WERE DISPATCHED 2,164 TIMES. OF THOSE CALLS BOX 50 RESPONDED TO 55 CALLS FOR SERVICE, CENTER POINT 118, CROSSROADS 144, ETHRIDGE 407, GANDY 246, HENRYVILLE 190, IRON CITY 32, LEOMA 91, NEW PROSPECT 295, SOUTHEAST 77, SUMMERTOWN 426, WEST END 55, AND WEST POINT 28. IT IS IMPORTANT TO NOTE THAT THE STATIONS WHO PROVIDE EMERGENCY MEDICAL RESPONSE SERVICES WILL HAVE A LARGER CALL VOLUME THAN THOSE WHO DO NOT.
