NEWS

A LAWRENCE COUNTY HOME SUSTAINED SMOKE DAMAGE AFTER A PIECE OF FURNITURE CAUGHT ON FIRE WEDNESDAY EVENING. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE PROPERTY AROUND 7 PM IN THE AREA OF HIGHWAY 43 AND OLD FLORENCE PULASKI ROAD WHERE UPON ARRIVAL FIREFIGHTERS FOUND ALL OCCUPANTS OUT OF THE STRUCTURE. CREWS WORKED QUICKLY TO REMOVE THE PIECE OF FURNITURE THAT WAS ON FIRE AND HELPED TO VENTILATE THE HOUSE. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE THE PIECE OF FURNITURE WAS IN FRONT OF A WALL HEATER. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

Recommended for you