LAWRENCE COUNTY FIRE RESCUE UNITS WERE BUSY ON THE FOURTH OF JULY WORKING A STRUCTURE FIRE IN NEW PROSPECT’S FIRE DISTRICT. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON WEAKLEY CREEK ROAD AROUND 5 PM. SEVERAL LAWRENCE COUNTY FIRE RESCUE STATIONS INCLUDING LEOMA, ETHRIDGE, CROSSROADS AND GANDY RESPONDED TO THE SCENE. GILES COUNTY FIRE RESCUE IS ALSO RESPONDING FOR MANPOWER AND TANKER SUPPORT.
Lawrence County Fire Rescue Units Respond to Structure Fire on Fourth
Latest News
- Knob Creek Community Church Revival 7/5 to 7/7
- Annual 2nd Sunday in July - OK Baptist Church 7/9
- Lindsey Grove Church Fundraiser - 7/8
- Henryville Community Breakfast - 7/8
- Gospel Singing Beech Grove Baptist - 7/9
- SkillsUSA Selects TCAT Harriman and Pulaski at Two of It's 24 National Models of Excellence
- Lawrence County Fire Rescue Units Respond to Structure Fire on Fourth
- Lawrence County Commission's Budget Committee to Meet
Currently in Lawrenceburg
86°
Sunny
88° / 69°
8 PM
83°
9 PM
80°
10 PM
77°
11 PM
75°
12 AM
74°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP Checkpoint Saturday
- Applications Now Being Accepted for Statewide SRO Grant Program
- Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- THP Checkpoints on the 4th of July
- Florence Police Alert Residents of Scam
- Maury County Woman Killed in Thursday Thunderstorm
- Lawrence County Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure
- Shelbyville City Council Passes Fireworks Ordinance Regarding 4th of July
- Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Lawrence County
- Man Arrested for 2nd Degree Assault in Florence
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.