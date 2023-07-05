NEWS

LAWRENCE COUNTY FIRE RESCUE UNITS WERE BUSY ON THE FOURTH OF JULY WORKING A STRUCTURE FIRE IN NEW PROSPECT’S FIRE DISTRICT. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON WEAKLEY CREEK ROAD AROUND 5 PM. SEVERAL LAWRENCE COUNTY FIRE RESCUE STATIONS INCLUDING LEOMA, ETHRIDGE, CROSSROADS AND GANDY RESPONDED TO THE SCENE. GILES COUNTY FIRE RESCUE IS ALSO RESPONDING FOR MANPOWER AND TANKER SUPPORT.

