NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY WILL MEET SATURDAY AT THE OLD JAIL MUSEUM ON WATERLOO STREET IN LAWRENCEBURG. AFTER A SHORT BUSINESS MEETING TO ELECT NEW BOARD MEMBERS, THE GUEST SPEAKER, ELIZABETH PRESTON, WILL PRESENT A PROGRAM ON THE EPPS FAMILY. DUES FOR ONE YEAR FOR THE LAWRENCE COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ARE $10 AND INCLUDE A 40-PAGE JOURNAL PUBLISHED IN THE SPRING AND FALL FILLED WITH ARTICLES ON LAWRENCE COUNTY FAMILIES AND LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORY. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 1.

Recommended for you