LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR THE FOLLOWING ITEMS FOR THE HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT: THERMOPLASTIC PAVEMENT MARKINGS ROADWAY STRIPING AND CRUSHED STONE. BID PACKETS ARE AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP AT THE OFFICE OF ACCOUNTS AND BUDGETS LOCATED AT 700 MARH AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG. BIDS WILL BE OPENED AND READ ON WEDNESDAY JUNE 7TH AT 5 IN THE 2ND FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE ADMINSTRATIVE BUILDING.
