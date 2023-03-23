NEWS

LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT IS CURRENTLY ACCEPTING BIDS FOR THE FLEET FUEL MANAGEMENT PROGRAM AND FOR HEALTH DEPARTMENT CUSTODIAL SERVICES. BID PACKETS MAY BE PICKED UP AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY OFFICE OF ACCOUNTS AND BUDGETS LOCATED AT 700 MAHR AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG AND BIDS WILL BE OPENED AND READ ALOUD ON, TUESDAY, APRIL 4th, AT 5:00 PM IN THE 2ND FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER, 200 WEST GAINES STREET, LAWRENCEBURG, TN.

