LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT HAS ANNOUNCED THAT RECYCLABLES CAN ONCE AGAIN BE DROPPED OFF AT COLLECTION SITES LOCATED AT LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOLS. LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS’ MAY ALSO CONTINUE TO TAKE THEIR RECYCLING TO THE RECYCLING CENTER AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SOLID WASTE DEPARTMENT LOCATED AT 2126 BALER DRIVE IN LAWRENCEBURG. HOURS OF OPERATION ARE MONDAY - FRIDAY 7:00 A.M. TO 4:00P.M. AND SATURDAY FROM 7:00A.M. UNTIL NOON. 

