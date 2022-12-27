LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES ARE CLOSED TODAY AND WILL REOPEN ON WEDNESDAY AT NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS.
...Patchy areas of freezing fog are possible late tonight across the western half of middle TN... High surface relative humidity levels, light winds, and a mostly clear sky could produce some patchy fog late tonight. Temperatures are below freezing and will remain that way overnight, so this will lead to patchy areas of freezing fog. With visibilities falling to as low as 1/2 mile in spots, enough moisture will be in place to produce a thin film of ice on some roadway surfaces. The best chance of this occurring will be after midnight and primarily across western areas of the mid state. Motorists should exercise caution if encountering any fog overnight. The thin film of ice that could develop will not be easily seen. This is known as "black ice" and can be very dangerous. Be especially careful when crossing bridges and overpasses. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Currently in Lawrenceburg
26°
Clear
44° / 25°
11 PM
26°
12 AM
27°
1 AM
27°
2 AM
29°
3 AM
29°
