ALL LAWRENCE COUNTY OFFICES INCLUDING THE SOLID WASTE TRANSFER STATION WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY OCTOBER 10TH IN OBSERVATION OF COLUMBUS DAY.
Latest News
- Lawrenceburg City Council to Meet
- United States Postal Service Looking to Hire
- Summertown Sonic Named #1 Sonic in the United States
- Lawrence County Government Offices to be Closed Monday
- Pulaski Mayor and Alderman to Meet
- Mt. Pleasant Planning Commission to Meet
- American Red Cross Mobile Blood Mobile to be in Killen
- Cost of Major Shefield Utility System Improvement Project Has Increased
Currently in Lawrenceburg
42°
Mostly Cloudy
68° / 35°
3 AM
41°
4 AM
40°
5 AM
40°
6 AM
39°
7 AM
38°
Most Popular
Articles
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night
- Florence Woman Facing Drug Trafficking Charges
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help
- Columbia Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Person
- Pulaski Fire Crews kept Busy on Wednesday
- Lawrence County High School Named Level 5 School
- Micheal Wade Shults
- Missing Columbia Man's Car Found in Florida
- Summertown Sonic Named #1 Sonic in the United States
- Robert Toungett
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.