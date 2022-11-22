ALL LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES INCLUDING THE SOLID WASTE TRANSFER STATION WILL CLOSE WEDNESDAY AT NOON THROUGH FRIDAY FOR THANKSGIVING. THE SOLID WASTE TRANSFER STATION WILL BE CLOSED ON SATURDAY AS WELL. NORMAL OFFICE HOURS WILL RESUME MONDAY.
Lawrence County Government Offices to Close at Noon on Wednesday
- Anna McLemore
