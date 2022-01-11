LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR A LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE TO WORK IN THE JAIL WITH INMATES ON 12 HOUR SHIFTS EVERY OTHER WEEKEND. PAY IS 18.51 AN HOUR. APPICATION IS AVAILABLE AT LAWRENCE COUNTY TN DOT GOV.
