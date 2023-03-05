LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT HAS ANNOUNCED THREE COMMISSION COMMITTEE MEETINGS AND A PUBLIC RECORDS COMMISSION MEETING FOR THIS WEEK. THE FACILITIES COMMITTEE MEETS MONDAY, MARCH 6, AT 5 PM. THE AUDIT COMMITTEE WILL MEET TUESDAY, MARCH 7, AT 4 PM. THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HIGHWAY COMMITTEE WILL MEET THURSDAY, MARCH 9, AT 5 PM. THE PUBLIC RECORDS COMMISSION MEETS THURSDAY MORNING, MARCH 9, AT 8 AM. ALL MEETINGS WILL BE HELD IN THE SECOND-FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER. THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.
Latest News
- Part of Weakley Creek Road remains closed
- Mt. Pleasant Planning Commission meets March 14
- Giles Agri-Park Board meets March 10
- Utility crews continue efforts to restore power
- Sundrop Festival vendor applications
- Lawrence County Government sets committee meetings
- Spring book sale runs through March 11
- Lawrenceburg seeks applicants for property maintenance position
Currently in Lawrenceburg
66°
Sunny
66° / 40°
2 PM
68°
3 PM
67°
4 PM
67°
5 PM
66°
6 PM
60°
Most Popular
Articles
- Wind damage cleanup underway across area
- Lincoln County arrests made in TN and AL thefts
- Updated List of Delinquent Taxpayers in Lawrence County
- Straight Line Wind Damage in Lawrence County
- THP announces March checkpoints for mid-state
- Former Trooper Indicted for 2022 Off Duty Wreck
- Maury County jury convicts man in rape trial
- Fatal Crash in Maury County
- Searchers recover victim in Shelbyville
- Vada-Marie Garner
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.