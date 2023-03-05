Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT HAS ANNOUNCED THREE COMMISSION COMMITTEE MEETINGS AND A PUBLIC RECORDS COMMISSION MEETING FOR THIS WEEK. THE FACILITIES COMMITTEE MEETS MONDAY, MARCH 6, AT 5 PM. THE AUDIT COMMITTEE WILL MEET TUESDAY, MARCH 7, AT 4 PM. THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HIGHWAY COMMITTEE WILL MEET THURSDAY, MARCH 9, AT 5 PM. THE PUBLIC RECORDS COMMISSION MEETS THURSDAY MORNING, MARCH 9, AT 8 AM. ALL MEETINGS WILL BE HELD IN THE SECOND-FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER. THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.

