NEWS

LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT HAS TWO COMMITTEE MEETINGS SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY, AUGUST 21. THE PURCHASING COMMITTEE WILL MEET AT 5 P.M.; THE TECHNOLOGY, BUDGET, AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEES WILL HOLD A JOINT MEETING AT 5:30. BOTH WILL BE HELD IN THE SECOND-FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER AND THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.

Recommended for you