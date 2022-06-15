NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HEALTH COUNCIL IS COMPILING A PHYSICAL ACTIVITY RESOURCE GUIDE AND WANT TO MAKE SURE THAT ALL RESOURCES IN LAWRENCE COUNTY ARE INCLUDED. IF YOU HAVE A PHYSICAL ACTIVITY OR FITNESS SERVICE, GO TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HEALTH COUNCIL FACEBOOK PAGE AND SUBMIT THE GUIDE FORME WITH YOUR ACTIVITY OR RESOURCE. THE DEADLINE TO SUBMIT IS JULY 10TH.

