NEWS

LAWRENCE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL COACH JOE WILSON HAS ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RESIGN AS HEAD BOYS’ BASKETBALL COACH. WILSON HAS BEEN IN HIS POSITION FOR 2 YEARS WITH A 44-19 RECORD WITH THE LCHS WILDCAST. PRIOR TO COMING TO LAWRENCE COUNTY, WILSON SPENT 16 YEARS COACHING WINFIELD HIGH SCHOOL IN ALABAMA. HE BROUGTH WITH HIM 27 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE AS A VARSITY HEAD COACH AND ALMOST 600 WINS.

