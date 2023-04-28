LAWRENCE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL COACH JOE WILSON HAS ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RESIGN AS HEAD BOYS’ BASKETBALL COACH. WILSON HAS BEEN IN HIS POSITION FOR 2 YEARS WITH A 44-19 RECORD WITH THE LCHS WILDCAST. PRIOR TO COMING TO LAWRENCE COUNTY, WILSON SPENT 16 YEARS COACHING WINFIELD HIGH SCHOOL IN ALABAMA. HE BROUGTH WITH HIM 27 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE AS A VARSITY HEAD COACH AND ALMOST 600 WINS.
Latest News
- Lawrence County High School Basketball Coach Resigns
- Florence City Council to Meet
- Looney and Jackson Appointed to Election Commission
- Leoma Principal Kathy Burns to Retire
- USDA Commodities to be Distributed in Maury County
- Richard Thomas Frank
- Early Voting Ends in Hohenwald on Saturday
- Giles County Law Enforcement Committee to Meet
Currently in Lawrenceburg
67°
Partly Cloudy
67° / 50°
12 PM
67°
1 PM
69°
2 PM
71°
3 PM
72°
4 PM
72°
Most Popular
Articles
- Death Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
- Giles County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help
- Vehicles burn in Florence parking deck
- Juneteenth to be state holiday in TN
- One Person Dies in Fatal Structure Fire in Colbert County
- Arrest Made in Connection with Amish Buggy Hit and Run in February
- Arrest Made in Florence
- Lawrence County High School Basketball Coach Resigns
- WCSO and Spring Hill PD to conduct Joint Operation Wednesday
- Vehicle Crashes into Leoma Fire Department
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.