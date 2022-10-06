LCSS BE THE DIFFERENCE

LAWRENCE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL HAS BEEN NAMED A LEVEL 5 SCHOOL BY THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION. A LEVEL 5 IN THE TENNESSEE VALUE-ADDED ASSESSMENT SYSTEM MEANS THE SCHOOL WAS THE MOST EFFECTIVE AND THERE’S SIGNIFICANT EVIDENCE THAT THE SCHOOL’S STUDENTS MADE MORE GROWTH THAN EXPECTED. SIGNIFICANT GROWTH MEANS THAT LCHS STUDENTS ARE REBOUNDING FROM THE NEGATIVE IMPACTS OF THE PANDEMIC AND THE TEACHERS ARE EFFECTIVELY HELPING STUDENTS REACH ACADEMIC GOALS.LORETTO AND SUMMERTOWNHIGH SCHOOLS ACHIEVED LEVEL 4.

