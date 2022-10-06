LAWRENCE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL HAS BEEN NAMED A LEVEL 5 SCHOOL BY THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION. A LEVEL 5 IN THE TENNESSEE VALUE-ADDED ASSESSMENT SYSTEM MEANS THE SCHOOL WAS THE MOST EFFECTIVE AND THERE’S SIGNIFICANT EVIDENCE THAT THE SCHOOL’S STUDENTS MADE MORE GROWTH THAN EXPECTED. SIGNIFICANT GROWTH MEANS THAT LCHS STUDENTS ARE REBOUNDING FROM THE NEGATIVE IMPACTS OF THE PANDEMIC AND THE TEACHERS ARE EFFECTIVELY HELPING STUDENTS REACH ACADEMIC GOALS.LORETTO AND SUMMERTOWNHIGH SCHOOLS ACHIEVED LEVEL 4.
Latest News
- Pulaski Fire Crews kept Busy on Wednesday
- City of Columbia Receives 1.3 Million Dollar Grant
- Florence Woman Facing Drug Trafficking Charges
- Thelma Mae Risner Brown
- Columbia Fire and Rescue are Hosting a Fire Safety Day
- Lawrence County High School Named Level 5 School
- Tennessee Launches 2nd Annual Let's Talk Campaign
- October Community RFD in Giles County
Currently in Lawrenceburg
76°
Sunny
82° / 44°
7 PM
71°
8 PM
66°
9 PM
62°
10 PM
58°
11 PM
56°
Most Popular
Articles
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help
- Columbia Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Person
- Suspicious Person Arrested in Lawrence County Sunday
- Lawrence County Woman Dies in Fatal Wreck Sunday
- Leoma Man Arrested Late Week for Public Intoxication
- Lawrence County Man Dies in Fatal Wreck Sunday
- Micheal Wade Shults
- Donation Made to Lion Recovery at UNA
- Johnny Charles McDow
- Middle Tn Scheduled Lane Closures
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.