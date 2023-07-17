Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Wayne, Lawrence and southern Giles Counties through 815 PM CDT... At 728 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Loretto, or 16 miles southwest of Lawrenceburg, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Lawrenceburg, Pulaski, Loretto, Collinwood, St. Joseph, Minor Hill, Ethridge, Goodspring, Leoma, Westpoint and Iron City. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for Middle Tennessee. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH