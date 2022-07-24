THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY WILL MEET THURSDAY AT THE SOUTHERN TENNESSEE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER. MICHAEL ADKINS, DIRECTOR OF LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOLS WILL BE THE GUEST SPEAKER. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 6:30.
Lawrence County Historical Society Scheduled to Meet with Guest Speaker: Michael Adkins
