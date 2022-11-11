THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY IS SCHEDULED TO MEET THURSDAY IN THE SOUTHERN TENNESSEE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER. THE PRESIDENT OF THE HISTORICAL SOCIETY, CURTIS PETERS, WILL BE GIVING A PRESENTATION ON THE SOLDIERS AND MILITARY HISTORY OF LAWRENCE COUNTY. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 6:30.
