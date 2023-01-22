LOCAL OBITUARY

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY WILL MEET THURSDAY, JANUARY 26, AT THE NEW SOUTHERN TENNESSEE EDUCATION CENTER. THE PRESIDENT OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY, CURTIS PETERS, WILL GIVE A PRESENTATION ON 80 NOTABLE PEOPLE OF LAWRENCE COUNTY FROM 1817 TO PRESENT WHO WERE FAMOUS OR NOT-SO-FAMOUS. THURSDAY'S MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 6:30 AT THE EDUCATION CENTER, LOCATED OFF HIGHWAY 43 ON THE U.S. 64 BYPASS. MEMBERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND AND VISITORS ARE WELCOME.

Recommended for you