THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY WILL MEET THURSDAY AT THE SOUTHERN TENNESSEE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER. CURTIS PETERS, PRESIDENT OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY WILL PRESENT A PROGRAM ON LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORY THROUGH OLD PHOTOS PROJECTED ON THE SCREEN THAT MOST PEOPLE HAVE NOT SEEN. MEMBERS ARE ENCOAURGED TO ATTEND AND GUESTS ARE WELCOMED. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 6:30.

