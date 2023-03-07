NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY WILL MEET THURSDAY, MARCH  16TH, AT 6:30 AT THE SOUTHERN TENNESSEE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER.  PRESIDENT CURTIS PETERS WILL PRESENT A PROGRAM OVER THE WWII POW CAMP THAT WAS LOCATED ON PINE BLUFF IN LAWRENCEBURG. HE DID THE PROGRAM 12 YEARS AGO BUT HAS ADDED MUCH NEW INFORMATION SINCE THAT MEETING. OVER 350 GERMAN PRISONERS CALLED LAWRENCEBURG THEIR HOME FOR OVER TWO YEARS. MEMBERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND AND GUESTS ARE WELCOME. PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS IS THE 3RD THURSDAY RATHER THAN OUR USUAL 4TH THURSDAY MEETING.

