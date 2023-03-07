THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY WILL MEET THURSDAY, MARCH 16TH, AT 6:30 AT THE SOUTHERN TENNESSEE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER. PRESIDENT CURTIS PETERS WILL PRESENT A PROGRAM OVER THE WWII POW CAMP THAT WAS LOCATED ON PINE BLUFF IN LAWRENCEBURG. HE DID THE PROGRAM 12 YEARS AGO BUT HAS ADDED MUCH NEW INFORMATION SINCE THAT MEETING. OVER 350 GERMAN PRISONERS CALLED LAWRENCEBURG THEIR HOME FOR OVER TWO YEARS. MEMBERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND AND GUESTS ARE WELCOME. PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS IS THE 3RD THURSDAY RATHER THAN OUR USUAL 4TH THURSDAY MEETING.
Latest News
- Lawrence County Historical Society to Meet
- In Custody Death Investigation Underway
- Wanted Person Arrested After Entering Home in Lawrence County
- Investigation Underway in Florence of In Custody Death Following Medical Event
- UT Southern Welcomes Apollo5
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Alerts Citizens of Scams
- Gerald Wayne Murphy Sr.
- Sacred Heart Lenten Fish Fry - 3/31
Currently in Lawrenceburg
52°
Mostly Cloudy
68° / 52°
11 PM
51°
12 AM
50°
1 AM
49°
2 AM
47°
3 AM
46°
Most Popular
Articles
- Wind damage cleanup underway across area
- Lincoln County arrests made in TN and AL thefts
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help in Locating Suspect
- Leoma Man Arrested for Public Intox
- Updated List of Delinquent Taxpayers in Lawrence County
- Straight Line Wind Damage in Lawrence County
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Alerts Citizens of Scams
- Part of Weakley Creek Road remains closed
- Wanted Person Arrested After Entering Home in Lawrence County
- Former Trooper Indicted for 2022 Off Duty Wreck
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.