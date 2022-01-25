THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY WILL MEET THURSDAY AT THE SOUTHERN TENNESSEE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER LOCATED WEST OF THE JUNCTION OF U.S. 43 AND THE U.S. 64 BYPASS. THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY PRESIDENT, CURTIS PETERS, WILL PRESENT THE PROGRAM. AS A RETIRED LAWRENCE COUNTY EDUCATOR HIMSELF, HE WILL GIVE A POWERPOINT PRESENTATION ABOUT EDUCATION IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AND THE HISTORY OF MANY OF THE SCHOOLS FROM PAST DECADES WITH PHOTOS OF MANY OF THEM. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 6:30.
