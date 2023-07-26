NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY WILL MEET ON THURSDAY, JULY 27, AT 6:30 PM AT THE SOUTHERN TENNESSEE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER. THE SPEAKER WILL BE VICE PRESIDENT OF STUDENT AFFAIRS, CISSY HOLT, WHO WILL PRESENT A PROGRAM ABOUT THE HISTORY OF COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, THE FIRST JUNIOR COLLEGE IN TENNESSEE. MEMBERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND AND GUESTS ARE WELCOME.

