THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY WILL MEET ON THURSDAY, JULY 27, AT 6:30 PM AT THE SOUTHERN TENNESSEE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER. THE SPEAKER WILL BE VICE PRESIDENT OF STUDENT AFFAIRS, CISSY HOLT, WHO WILL PRESENT A PROGRAM ABOUT THE HISTORY OF COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, THE FIRST JUNIOR COLLEGE IN TENNESSEE. MEMBERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND AND GUESTS ARE WELCOME.
Latest News
- Jerry Lands
- Two Law Enforcement Officers Indicted
- Leoma Fire Department Fundraiser Underway
- New Prospect Fire Alerting Residents of Someone Going Door to Door Claiming they are with Fire Department
- Lawrence County Historical Society to Meet
- McFarland Park Beach Back Open in Florence
- City of Waynesboro Police Seeking Qualified Applicants
- Lawrence County Commission Passes Budget
Currently in Lawrenceburg
83°
Sunny
83° / 75°
11 AM
86°
12 PM
88°
1 PM
89°
2 PM
91°
3 PM
92°
Most Popular
Articles
- Update on Shoal Creek Investigation
- TN Department of Revenue Free Webinar
- Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- Search Warrant Results in Seizure of Property and Drugs in Lawrence County
- Drug Arrest in Loretto
- Traffic Enforcement Monday Morning on Highway 43
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Camper
- TN Department of Economic and Community Development Announces Significant Changes to Site Development Grant Program
- Two Law Enforcement Officers Indicted
- Accidental Drowning in Lawrence County
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.