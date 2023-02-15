NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY WILL MEET ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23RD AT 6:30 PM IN THE SOUTHERN TENNESSEE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER. LAWRENCEBURG MAYOR BLAKE LAY WILL BE THE SPEAKER FOR THE MEETING ABOUT ANY PROJECTS THAT ARE UNDERWAY, ANY NEW PROJECTS IN THE MAKING THAT CAN BE DISCUSSED, AND GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE CITY.

