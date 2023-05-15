THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY IS SCHEDULED TO MEET THURSDAY, MAY 25TH, AT 6:30 PM AT THE SOUTHERN TENNESSEE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER. PRESIDENT CURTIS PETERS WILL PRESENT A PROGRAM OVER ALL THE OLD COMMUNITIES IN LAWRENCE COUNTY SINCE 1817. PETERS WILL ALSO DISCUSS HOW LAWRENCE COUNTY HAS HAD 71 POST OFFICES, OVER 200 SCHOOLS, AND MANY CROSSROADS, WITH NAMES AND MUCH INTERESTING HISTORY. MEMBERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND, AND GUESTS ARE WELCOME.
