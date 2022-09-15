NEWS

THE JUNIOR AUXILIARY OF LAWRENCE COUNTY HAS ANNOUNCED THE RETURN OF MUNCH A LUNCH ON TUESDAY OCTOBER 18TH. THE LUNCHES ARE 8 DOLLARS AND INCLUDES A HAM AND TURKEY OR CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT, POTATO CHIPS, FRUIT, AND DELICIOUS DESSERT. DONATIONS WILL BE USED TOWARDS PROJECTS SUCH AS PROM PAMPERING, MIRACLE LEAGUE, SNACK SACKS AND OTHER VARIOUS PROJECTS. THE DEADLINE IS ORDER IS SEPTEMBER 30TH. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-231-0372

