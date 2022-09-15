THE JUNIOR AUXILIARY OF LAWRENCE COUNTY HAS ANNOUNCED THE RETURN OF MUNCH A LUNCH ON TUESDAY OCTOBER 18TH. THE LUNCHES ARE 8 DOLLARS AND INCLUDES A HAM AND TURKEY OR CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT, POTATO CHIPS, FRUIT, AND DELICIOUS DESSERT. DONATIONS WILL BE USED TOWARDS PROJECTS SUCH AS PROM PAMPERING, MIRACLE LEAGUE, SNACK SACKS AND OTHER VARIOUS PROJECTS. THE DEADLINE IS ORDER IS SEPTEMBER 30TH. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-231-0372
Latest News
- Tennessee State Parks Receive the President's Award
- Unemployment Rate Inches Up Slightly in Tennessee
- Toys for Tots in Need of Storage and Packing Space
- Tennessee Promise Deadline Approaching
- Giles County Planning Commission to Meet
- Tennessee Department of Education Announces Designations for 2021-22 School Year
- Carbon Monoxide Awareness Day
- Lawrence County Junior Auxiliary Munch A Lunch
Currently in Lawrenceburg
79°
Sunny
82° / 57°
7 PM
76°
8 PM
72°
9 PM
69°
10 PM
67°
11 PM
66°
Most Popular
Articles
- Columbia Police Department Seek Help to find Missing Teen
- Teen Arrested in Weekend Shooting in Mr. Pleasant
- Pursuit in Lawrence County Ends with Suicide Attempt
- Crash Near Pulaski Exit Shuts Down I65
- Sheffield Police Seeking Public's Help Surrounding Drive by Shooting
- Tennessee Governor Announces Internet Expansion Grant Winners
- Suspect Wanted on First Degree Kidnapping Charges in Lauderdale County Arrested
- USDA Commodities to be Distributed Friday in Lincoln County
- Notices Issued for Delinquent Taxpayers in Lawrence County
- Danny Dewayne Skeen, Jr
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.